European Commission President arrives in Kyiv

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen posted a morning photo from the Kyiv railway station on her Twitter account, with EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová next to her.

Unlike most visits by Western officials during the full-scale war, this time it was announced in advance.

Ursula von der Leyen mentioned that this was her eighth visit to Kyiv.

Quote: "The heating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure. We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts.

I come here to discuss Europe’s support. From winter preparedness to defence, to accession and progress on the G7 loans."

Background:

On 19 September, at a special press conference, von der Leyen revealed the EU's plans for energy support for Ukraine before winter approaches.

These measures, worth €160 million, will include repairing generation facilities damaged by attacks, supporting imports from Europe, and developing small-scale generation. The repair of damaged facilities and imports will cover approximately 25% of winter demand.

