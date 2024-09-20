All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

European Commission President arrives in Kyiv

Iryna Balachuk, Mariya YemetsFriday, 20 September 2024, 08:38
European Commission President arrives in Kyiv
Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: X

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has arrived in Kyiv on a visit.

Source: Ursula von der Leyen on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Von der Leyen posted a morning photo from the Kyiv railway station on her Twitter account, with EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarína Mathernová next to her. 

Advertisement:

Unlike most visits by Western officials during the full-scale war, this time it was announced in advance. 

Ursula von der Leyen mentioned that this was her eighth visit to Kyiv.

Quote: "The heating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure. We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts.

Advertisement:

I come here to discuss Europe’s support. From winter preparedness to defence, to accession and progress on the G7 loans."

Read European Pravda’s interview with Mathernová: "It’s not going to be a pleasant winter

Background:

  • On 19 September, at a special press conference, von der Leyen revealed the EU's plans for energy support for Ukraine before winter approaches.
  • These measures, worth €160 million, will include repairing generation facilities damaged by attacks, supporting imports from Europe, and developing small-scale generation. The repair of damaged facilities and imports will cover approximately 25% of winter demand.

Support UP or become our patron!

European Commissionaid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"

West obtains evidence that China supplied weapons to Russia for war against Ukraine, media says – The Times

Israel Defence Forces announce assassination of Hezbollah leader

Ukrainian air defence forces shoot down two missiles and 69 Shahed drones overnight

ISW analyses statements on risks posed by potential Ukrainian strikes on Russia

All News
European Commission
EU to help Ukraine repair damaged power generation facilities to meet 15% of its needs
President of European Commission to arrive in Kyiv on 20 September
EU discusses options on how to guarantee US$50 billion loan for Ukraine from Russian assets
RECENT NEWS
20:58
Zelenskyy's spokesman says Russians will be first to know if Ukraine gets permission for long-range strikes on Russia
20:20
Zelenskyy's team says US has received Victory Plan "with great interest"
19:56
Train traffic suspended in Russia's Samara Oblast after explosions on railway bridge – photo, video
18:31
Russians hit shop in Donetsk Oblast: 2 civilians killed
18:13
6 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages over past 24 hours due to hostilities
18:08
3 civilians killed and others injured in Russian attack on Slatyne in Kharkiv Oblast
18:03
Poland and Baltic states to ask EU for funding for fortifications on border with Russia and Belarus
17:00
Russians kill Ukrainian Supreme Court judge in drone attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
16:47
Russia threatens legal action against West in UN Court over Nord Stream explosion
16:40
Switzerland, which hosted Peace Summit, backs Sino-Brazilian "peace initiative"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: