US IT company ABBYY has dismissed all Russian employees

US IT company ABBYY has dismissed its employees with Russian citizenship from its offices in Serbia, Hungary and Cyprus.

Source: employees of the company, as reported by Radio Liberty

Quote from one of the dismissed employees: "There was a meeting with the company's management on Sunday evening, to which most of the employees of the Serbian office were invited. In general, I realised what was going on – the chat had been disabled, the words Mandatory Meeting were in the title. At the meeting, they uttered the usual standard words that ‘we have made a decision, we need to move on’, something about transformation and separation, and immediately disabled access to the entire work infrastructure."

Details: He explained that only the Russians were dismissed, while the rest of the employees are still working, but "it's unclear what will happen to them."

The former employee suggests that the company made the decision because their clients are large American companies, and the company works with their documents: "Perhaps they were dissatisfied with the fact that their information was accessible to Russians. But that's my guess."

ABBYY was founded in 1989 by David Yang, a native of Yerevan and a graduate of the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology. The company is currently headquartered in the United States. The company develops text recognition software. In 2022, ABBYY left Russia.

