US company AeroVironment plans to produce Switchblade 600 loitering munitions in Ukraine

The American company AeroVironment has signed an agreement with a Ukrainian company to produce Switchblade 600 loitering munitions.

Details: The Ukrainian company is not disclosed for security reasons.

Senior Brett Hush, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Loitering Munitions Systems at AeroVironment, said in a comment to Militarny that cooperation with the Ukrainian company would be phased.

"It will start with basically sending subsystem components… So, it will start with a very simple integration. And then over time, we will localise more and more systems and improve the system so that it becomes better than it is today," he said.

The agreement is currently awaiting approval by the US government, and both countries are working on this, although it may take about 9 months. As for future production volumes, the figures are not specified. However, Hush did note that it should be several thousand Switchblade 600s per year.

