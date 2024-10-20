All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

US agrees to contribute up to US$20bn to G7 loan for Ukraine – FT

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Roman PetrenkoSunday, 20 October 2024, 09:11
US agrees to contribute up to US$20bn to G7 loan for Ukraine – FT
Stock photo: Shutterstock

The United States is ready to provide Ukraine with up to US$20 billion as part of a G7 loan to be repaid from the proceeds generated by frozen Russian assets.

Source: Financial Times, citing three sources; European Pravda

Details: Talks over the loan are gaining momentum, with Western officials eager to release funding to Kyiv before year’s end. They are aware that if Donald Trump wins the US presidential election in November, future US aid to Ukraine risks being cut off.

Advertisement:

The Group of Seven (G7) nations have been engaged in months of discussions regarding the framework of the US$50 billion loan agreed upon in June. Recently, it appeared that Washington’s contribution might fall short of initial expectations due to the EU's inability to ensure that Russian assets would remain frozen for a minimum of three years.

However, on Friday, US officials told their G7 counterparts that Washington would provide the full initial amount, about US$20 billion.

They said this would be possible even if the EU failed to persuade Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán to remove his veto on extending EU sanctions, a condition Washington has demanded.

Advertisement:

The G7 finance ministers, meeting in Washington on 25 October on the sidelines of IMF and World Bank meetings, are expected to issue a statement on the allocation and structure of the loan, two people familiar with the matter said.

A source familiar with the negotiations mentioned that a final agreement has yet to be reached as the US continues to discuss repayment details with members of Congress and Ukraine alike.

Background

  • Last week, the EU approved its contribution of up to €35bn to the G7 loan.
  • The majority of the frozen assets belonging to Russia's central bank are held in the EU. They are expected to generate about €3 billion in income per year.
  • Recently, Hungary decided not to endorse the EU's decision to extend sanctions on frozen Russian assets for an additional three years ahead of the US presidential election.

Support UP or become our patron!

USAG7aid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

updatedRussian missile attack on Dnipro: 14-year-old teenager and 2 women killed, 18 people injured – photos

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

NATO considers two ways to respond to North Korea sending soldiers to Russia – Bloomberg

Poland declines Ukraine's request for weapons purchased by Warsaw from South Korea

Ukrainian government unveils plan to combat corruption within Medical and Social Assessment Boards

All News
USA
US on reports of North Korean troops joining Russia's war against Ukraine: sign of Russia's desperation, not strength
US offers up to US$10 million for data on Russia's Rybar project
Congress demands response from Biden over deployment of North Korean troops in war against Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
11:57
Russian missile attack on Dnipro kills police officer's wife and daughter
11:33
France and Germany sceptical about plan to override Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg
11:19
Russian nighttime attack on Kherson Oblast kills two people
10:37
Russians bombard Borova in Kharkiv Oblast, killing woman – photos
10:19
updatedRussian missile attack on Dnipro: 14-year-old teenager and 2 women killed, 18 people injured – photos
09:48
UN Secretary-General made mistake by attending BRICS summit and meeting Putin – Lithuanian Foreign Minister
09:23
Russian attack on Kyiv Oblast: fires rage, woman killed and 13-year-old boy injured – photos
09:00
US Ambassador to Ukraine responds to Russian strike on high-rise building in Kyiv
08:33
Russians attack Pokrovsk and Kurakhove fronts almost 90 times: heavy battles occur near Selydove – Ukraine's General Staff
07:58
Russia loses almost 1,700 soldiers and 12 tanks over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: