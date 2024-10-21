All Sections
Settlements in five Ukrainian oblasts cut off from power grid because of Russian attacks

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 21 October 2024, 11:03
Settlements in five Ukrainian oblasts cut off from power grid because of Russian attacks
Stock photo: Getty Images

Consumers in Donetsk, Lviv, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts were cut off from the power grid on 20 October because of Russian attacks and combat actions.  

Source: press service for the Ministry of Energy

Details: It was reported that some equipment was damaged in an attack on a substation in Sumy Oblast, resulting in a fire. This then led to a power outage at the substation and a loss of power to overhead lines and consumers in two oblasts. The fire was extinguished, and power was partially restored.

A UAV attack damaged an overhead line and cut off power to household consumers in Lviv Oblast.

A Russian attack on an overhead line cut off power to household consumers in Chernihiv Oblast as well. A total of 459 consumers were left without power.

Substations, household consumers and local industrial facilities in Kharkiv Oblast lost power during an air raid. The power supply has been restored. 

As of the morning of 21 October, 585 settlements in Ukraine remained partially or completely without power due to combat actions and technical failures.

energyattack
