5 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages due to Russian attacks

Consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts have suffered power cuts due to Russian strikes and hostilities over the past day.

Source: the press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: Household consumers in Chernihiv Oblast lost power as a result of strikes on overhead lines. In total, 350 subscribers were left without electricity.

Substations and household consumers lost power in Sumy Oblast during the Russian attack. The power supply has been restored.

A mine in Donetsk Oblast lost power due to a technological failure, and a fire broke out on the territory of a mine in Lviv Oblast.

Quote: "Yesterday, power engineers restored power to 78,165 consumers who were left without electricity as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. As of the morning, 563 settlements remain partially or completely cut off due to hostilities and technical disruptions."

