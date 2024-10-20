All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

5 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages due to Russian attacks

Volodymyr Tunik-FryzSunday, 20 October 2024, 14:53
5 Ukrainian oblasts suffer power outages due to Russian attacks
Stock photo: Getty Images

Consumers in Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kharkiv and Chernihiv oblasts have suffered power cuts due to Russian strikes and hostilities over the past day. 

Source:  the press service of the Ministry of Energy

Details: Household consumers in Chernihiv Oblast lost power as a result of strikes on overhead lines. In total, 350 subscribers were left without electricity.

Advertisement:

Substations and household consumers lost power in Sumy Oblast during the Russian attack. The power supply has been restored.

A mine in Donetsk Oblast lost power due to a technological failure, and a fire broke out on the territory of a mine in Lviv Oblast.

Quote: "Yesterday, power engineers restored power to 78,165 consumers who were left without electricity as a result of hostilities and technological disruptions. As of the morning, 563 settlements remain partially or completely cut off due to hostilities and technical disruptions."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

energyattack
Advertisement:

Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts

Ukraine will be forced to fight against North Korea – Zelenskyy

European Commission welcomes G7 consensus on US$50 billion for Ukraine and highlights EU's contribution

France and Germany sceptical about plan to bypass Hungary's veto on aid to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Putin exaggerates Ukrainian losses in Kursk Oblast to justify inability to recapture it – ISW

G7 countries agree to allocate US$50 billion to Ukraine from revenue from Russian assets

All News
energy
IMF estimates Ukraine's electricity deficit will remain at 3-4 GW in winter
Power outages occur in 3 Ukrainian oblasts over past 24 hours due to hostilities
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Chernihiv Oblast overnight
RECENT NEWS
10:36
Civilian injured, houses caught fire due to Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast – video
10:00
UK instructors provide firearms training to Ukrainian recruits – video
09:51
Russian forces attack Ukraine with 80 UAVs overnight, most of them destroyed over Odesa and Kyiv oblasts
09:45
House and cars damaged by fall of Russian UAV wreckage in Kyiv Oblast
09:03
Two civilians killed, eight others injured in Russian strikes on Kherson Oblast over past 24 hours
08:36
Nine civilians killed, two others injured in Russian attacks on Donetsk Oblast over past 24 hours
08:20
Ukrainian and Russian forces clash 174 times over past 24 hours, Russians lose almost 1,500 troops killed and wounded – Ukraine's General Staff
07:48
Russian forces attack energy facilities in Sumy Oblast overnight
07:28
Dozen of Russian drones circled over Kyiv at night with air-raid warning in effect for around three and a half hours
06:02
Ukraine's Yaroslava Mahuchikh named Europe's best athlete of 2024 – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: