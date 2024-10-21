All Sections
Ukraine signs €200 million grant agreement with France

Oleh PavliukMonday, 21 October 2024, 22:43
French flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

On Monday, 21 October, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, Yuliia Svyrydenko, and French Ambassador to Ukraine, Gaël Veyssière, signed a grant agreement worth €200 million to restore essential infrastructure and help Ukrainian economic sectors.

Source: Interfax-Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: As Veyssière said during the signing ceremony, the agreement provides for grants of €200 million, "which can be used by companies in France and Ukraine, as well as local authorities, to maintain critical infrastructure and mining operations in Ukraine."

The diplomat also stated that the implementation of projects under the agreement might begin in a few weeks. The Ukrainians chose them first, followed by the French.

Yuliia Svyrydenko, Ukraine's First Deputy Prime Minister, stated that all initiatives under the terms of the agreement with France will be directed at demining Ukrainian territory, as well as the areas of health care, essential infrastructure maintenance, water supply, and energy.

"By agreement of the parties, given all these challenges related to energy, we want at least €60 million euros of this amount to be spent on maintaining energy and implementing water supply projects," says Svyrydenko.

On 7 June in Paris, Ukraine and France's presidents Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Emmanuel Macron signed agreements to provide help for the repair of Ukrainian essential infrastructure.

The signed agreements included the provision of €650 million to Ukraine in the form of loans and grants to support, in particular, critical energy infrastructure objects that are the target of Russia's attacks.

