Wind farm is to be built in Volyn Oblast

A wind farm consisting of 20 generators is being constructed in Volodymyr district, Volyn Oblast.

Source: Yurii Pohuliaiko, Head of Volyn Oblast Military State Administration

Quote from Yurii Pohuliaiko: "New powerful production facilities continue to be created in Volyn. I became convinced of this when I saw the scale of construction of the wind farm in Volodymyr district, consisting of more than 20 wind turbines."

Details: Yurii Pohuliaiko says Onur Group is overseeing the construction.

He noted that the wind farm project involves significant investments aimed at installing the generators themselves and creating the necessary infrastructure. In particular, this includes a system of roads necessary for the facility's construction, maintenance and operation.

Background: The first wind farm with a capacity of 1.8 MW was launched in Zakarpattia Oblast.

