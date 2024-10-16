All Sections
City of Kherson and Mykolaiv Oblast experience issues with electricity

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 16 October 2024, 10:05
Extension cord. Stock photo: pixabay.com

Roman Mrochko, Head of Kherson City Military Administration, has reported that the city of Kherson was cut off from the power grid on the morning of 16 October.

Source: Mrochko on Telegram; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Mrochko: "There is a power outage in Kherson. Early reports say that the whole city is without power."

Details: Mrochko noted that the reasons for this are being investigated.

It is also reported that trolleybuses are not working in the city. 

Update: Kim also reported problems with electricity in Mykolaiv Oblast.

"Many people have been cut off from the power grid. We found the point of the crash. It’s not a strike that is the reason for this. We'll fix it in a couple of hours if there are no other surprises," Kim wrote on Telegram.

At around 10:00, Mrochko said that the problem that caused the power outage in Kherson "arose in the neighbouring region" [meaning Mykolaiv Oblast – ed.].

"Specialists are already working to fix it. The issue of restoring electricity supply to consumers in Kherson is under control of the Ministry of Energy," Mrochko said.

Mykolaivoblenergo reported that power has been lost in the city of Mykolaiv and a significant part of the oblast.

As of 10:15, 117,000 consumers have had their power restored, while 155,000 are still without electricity.

