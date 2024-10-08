Russian manufacturers and traitors: Zelenskyy imposes new sanctions

Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Zelenskyy signed two decrees on 8 October, enacting new decisions by the National Security and Defence Council on "applying personal special economic and other restrictive measures (sanctions)".

Source: Zelenskyy's address on 8 October

Quote: "We are continuing our sanctions work – today, two new sanction packages were introduced. One targets those who have betrayed Ukraine, while the other focuses on military production in Russia – both legal entities and individuals working for terror[ism]."

Among the legal entities sanctioned by the National Security and Defence Council are Russian and Chinese companies, including the state corporation Rostec.

Personal sanctions have also been imposed on Ukrainian lawyer Tetiana Montian who is, thus, considered a traitor to Ukraine.



