Ukraine's defence ministry announces national programme to support military personnel

Viktor VolokitaMonday, 18 November 2024, 18:30
Ukraine's defence ministry announces national programme to support military personnel
stock photo: Getty Images

Ukraine's Ministry of Defence plans to launch a nationwide support programme for military personnel called Pluses.

Source: Kateryna Chernohorenko, Deputy Minister of Defence for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalisation, as reported by Ukrinform

Quote: "We aim to launch a nationwide support programme for military personnel called Pluses, aligned with the name of Army+ [a software app designed by the Ukrainian government for military personnel]. Pluses will be a virtual currency within our application, which will include the 100 largest businesses in Ukraine supporting our military personnel." 

Details: The programme will allow Ukrainian defenders to receive bonuses, discounts and priority access to various products.

The deputy minister revealed that the initiative seeks to build a loyalty ecosystem around military personnel.

Quote: "I would like to announce and invite our and other businesses to join this national programme. An open memorandum will be signed, with 100 businesses committing to this initiative alongside the Ministry of Defence." 

Chernohorenko noted that partners already confirmed include Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways), online retailer Rozetka, Ukraine’s largest oil producer Ukrnafta, and Ukrainian private post service Nova Poshta.

Ministry of Defence
Ministry of Defence
