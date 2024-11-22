Situation with heating in Kryvyi Rih critical after Russian attacks

More than 100,000 people in the city of Kryvyi Rih have been cut off from the heating system after a Russian attack.

Source: press service of the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine

Details: It is noted that currently, 934 residential buildings, 11 healthcare facilities, including Kryvyi Rih City Hospital No. 16, which has an inpatient department, 43 educational institutions, and a social services centre remain without heat in the city. This affects about 110,000 residents who are still without heating.

Vasyl Shkurakov, First Deputy Minister for Communities and Territories Development, held an urgent meeting regarding the critical heating situation in Kryvyi Rih.

Shkurakov instructed local authorities to prepare an emergency plan for the restoration of heating for all customers as soon as possible. The plan must include clear timelines, the individuals managing the process and a mechanism for daily reporting.

It was reported that control over solving the heating issue has been assigned at all levels: the Ministry for Communities and Territories Development, Naftogaz (Ukraine’s main state-owned energy and fuel company), Dnipropetrovsk Oblast State Administration, and the local authorities. Moreover, the heating issue in Kryvyi Rih will be constantly monitored by the Heating Season Preparedness Headquarters.

Nonetheless, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine together with the local authorities is ready to set up additional invincibility centres [heated premises stocked with food and power banks to assist residents facing hardships due to power cuts – ed.] if needed.

