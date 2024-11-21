All Sections
Power outages intensified in Kyiv and 16 Ukraine's oblasts

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 21 November 2024, 10:18
Stock photo: Getty Images

Rolling power outages were tightened in the city of Kyiv and 16 out of 24 oblasts of Ukraine on 21 November.

Source: press service of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy distribution company

Details: Thus, the new restrictions are in effect in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv oblasts.

The reason for the temporary increase in restrictions is damage to transmission lines caused by Russian attacks.

energyattack
energy
