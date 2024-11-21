Power outages intensified in Kyiv and 16 Ukraine's oblasts
Thursday, 21 November 2024, 10:18
Rolling power outages were tightened in the city of Kyiv and 16 out of 24 oblasts of Ukraine on 21 November.
Source: press service of Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy distribution company
Details: Thus, the new restrictions are in effect in Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zhytomyr, Zaporizhzhia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Sumy, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, Chernivtsi, and Chernihiv oblasts.
The reason for the temporary increase in restrictions is damage to transmission lines caused by Russian attacks.
