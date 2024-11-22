All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Group calling for creation of special tribunal for Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine agrees on plan of action

Oleh PavliukFriday, 22 November 2024, 19:23
Group calling for creation of special tribunal for Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine agrees on plan of action
The 12th meeting of the Coalition of States to establish a special tribunal for Russian crime of aggression against Ukraine. Photo: Iryna Mudra on Facebook

Participants in the 12th meeting of the Coalition of States to establish a special tribunal on the crime of aggression against Ukraine adopted a joint statement for the first time, as well as agreeing on the parameters of the tribunal's operations.

Source: Iryna Mudra, Deputy Head of the President’s Office, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The Coalition of States convened in Riga and "agreed on the key parameters of the tribunal's work, in particular regarding its jurisdiction, and worked out a road map that clearly provided for concrete further steps" to create a special tribunal.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We have finally made significant progress this year. Ukraine's position is clear and unambiguous: we cannot and will not compromise on justice," Mudra commented.

In a statement adopted for the first time following the meeting of the Special Tribunal Group, the parties confirmed the inevitability of punishment for the aggressor and their commitment to the speedy creation of a special tribunal.

Separately, they noted Ukraine's ratification of the International Criminal Court's Rome Statute, as well as progress in the preparation of the draft bilateral agreement between Ukraine and the Council of Europe on the establishment of a special tribunal, the draft statute, and the draft Extended Partial Agreement, which defines the conditions for the tribunal's funding.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Discussions for establishing a special tribunal for Russia for the crime of aggression have been ongoing after 2022, but there had been no actual progress on this matter in a long time.
  • The major reason is that Ukraine favours the establishment of an international tribunal (on the basis of an international organisation), while key Western allies prefer the so-called hybrid format (in which the tribunal is held under Ukrainian legislation but with the backing of foreign partners).

Support UP or become our patron!

tribunalRussiaInternational Criminal Court
Advertisement:

updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured

Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň

Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos

Zelenskyy signs historic tax rise into law

Zelenskyy signs law on Ukraine's state budget for 2025

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda journalist: defendants receive suspended sentence, subject to appeal

All News
tribunal
Ukraine hopes to agree on format of special tribunal over Russia in autumn
Switzerland agrees to send Russia to special tribunal
Creation of special tribunal for Russian war criminals: Zelenskyy's only order that Foreign Minister could not fulfil
RECENT NEWS
00:18
updatedAir defence system responds to drone attack in Kyiv, clinic and residential buildings damaged, one person injured
23:06
Norway to assist Poland in protecting key aid hub for Ukraine
22:34
Georgian president joins anti-government protest
21:56
Fifth consecutive Europa League defeat: Dynamo Kyiv loses to Viktoria Plzeň
21:50
Protests erupt in Georgia after government freezes EU accession process
21:06
Zelenskyy to speak with Scholz, whom he previously criticised over call with Putin
21:01
NATO-Ukraine Council to meet in December
20:44
Journalists identify Belarusian location where Russians tortured Ukrainian POWs – video, photos
20:41
Ukrainians Beleniuk and Nasibov among World's Best Wrestlers
20:36
Russians execute four more Ukrainian POWs in Pokrovsk District – Ukraine's Prosecutor General
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: