All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Creation of special tribunal for Russian war criminals: Zelenskyy's only order that Foreign Minister could not fulfil

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaSaturday, 9 September 2023, 21:24
Creation of special tribunal for Russian war criminals: Zelenskyy's only order that Foreign Minister could not fulfil
DMYTRO KULEBA. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has admitted that the creation of the special tribunal for Russian war criminals was the only case where he failed to fulfil President Volodymyr Zelensky's order.

Source: Kuleba during the Yalta European Strategy forum on 8-9 September in Kyiv, as reported by European Pravda

Quote: "We need a special tribunal to create a precedent for punishing the Russian leaders, including President Putin, a prime minister whose name I cannot remember yet, and Foreign Minister Lavrov. Instead, the hybrid tribunal does answer the question of how to punish this trio."

Advertisement:

Details: "Those who stand against the creation of the special tribunal make it clear that they consider Russia's crimes in Ukraine less important than the crimes committed during the war in Yugoslavia," Kuleba said.

The Ukrainian minister admitted that the position of the G7 is leaning towards a hybrid tribunal even though a lot of countries, including Ukraine, support the creation of a special tribunal.

"The president has recently asked me what we created [to promote the idea of a special tribunal – ed.], and for the first time as a minister, I admitted that I could not propose a solution," Kuleba said.

Despite this, the Minister remains a supporter of such a tribunal.

"If the law does not meet the goal of achieving justice, then the legislation must be changed. So, then justice will become possible," Kuleba summarised.

Background: The Ukrainian authorities admitted that they would not be able to get support for the creation of the tribunal they proposed based on the UN General Assembly resolution, and instead agreed to a slightly modified format of the so-called hybrid tribunal.

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: