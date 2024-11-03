Russian forces drop guided bomb on house in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, injuring two people – local authorities
Sunday, 3 November 2024, 10:04
Russian forces have struck a house in the village of Preobrazhenka in the Polohy district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast, leaving two people injured.
Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration
Details: The authorities noted that a family had been inside the house at that time.
A woman, 55, and a man, 45, are known to have been injured. They have been taken to hospital.
