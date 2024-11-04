7,000 Sumy Oblast households lose power due to Russian attacks

More than 13,000 Sumy Oblast households lost power due to Russian attacks and bad weather conditions.

Source: Sumyoblenergo, a regional energy provider

Details: More than 7,000 households have had their power cut off as a result of Russian attacks.

Another 6,000 households in Sumy Oblast have temporarily lost power as a result of bad weather: wind gusts damaged power lines in the Konotop and Sumy districts.

Power grids in Hlukhiv, Sumy and Bilopillia hromadas were affected the most. Power facilities in Seredyna-Buda, Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Putivl, Konotop, Buryn and Romny hromadas were also damaged. '[A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

