Elon Musk takes part in Trump's phone call with Zelenskyy – media

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovFriday, 8 November 2024, 19:19
Elon Musk. Stock photo: Getty Images

Prominent American businessman Elon Musk has taken part in a telephone conversation between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President-elect Donald Trump.

Source: Axios web portal with reference to sources, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Axios' sources claim that the conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump lasted about 25 minutes. The Ukrainian president congratulated the Republican on his victory, and the latter said in response that he would support Ukraine, but didn’t provide any details.

Musk, who was also on the line, told Zelenskyy that he would continue to support Ukraine with his Starlink satellites.

"The new details of the call underscore how influential Musk could be in the second Trump administration, and the uncertainty over how exactly Trump will approach Ukraine,"  writes the outlet.

According to Axios, the Ukrainian president believes that the conversation went well. One of the sources said that it "didn't leave Zelenskyy with a feeling of despair".

The portal's sources also say that after Zelenskyy and Trump met in September in New York, they established a communication channel.

"Nothing of what Zelenskyy and his aides heard from Trump and his team in private has been alarming or made us feel that Ukraine is going to be the one who pays the price [ for war - ed.]," the source told Axios.

Background:

  • Elon Musk played a key role in Donald Trump's victorious US presidential election campaign, investing tens of millions of dollars in it and promoting Trump on his social media.
  • Trump made it clear that he would reward his billionaire supporter by promising in a September speech to create a government efficiency commission headed by Musk if he won the election.

