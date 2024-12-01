Number of casualties in Saturday's Russian attack increases in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

The number of casualties has risen to 24 following a Russian attack on the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 30 November.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: It is reported that 18 people are in hospitals, and seven remain in a critical condition.

The death toll remains at four.

Also, the Russians shelled the Chervonohryhorivka hromada in the Nikopol district with heavy artillery at night. The consequences are unknown. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Background: Earlier it was reported that as a result of a Russian missile strike in the village of Tsarychanka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were killed and 21 people were injured.

