Number of casualties in Saturday's Russian attack increases in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
The number of casualties has risen to 24 following a Russian attack on the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 30 November.
Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration
Details: It is reported that 18 people are in hospitals, and seven remain in a critical condition.
The death toll remains at four.
Also, the Russians shelled the Chervonohryhorivka hromada in the Nikopol district with heavy artillery at night. The consequences are unknown. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
Background: Earlier it was reported that as a result of a Russian missile strike in the village of Tsarychanka in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, four people were killed and 21 people were injured.
