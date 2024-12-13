Music video by Ukrainian band LATEXFAUNA hits top 100 on YouTube world chart

The music video for Masandra, a song by the Ukrainian indie pop band LATEXFAUNA, has reached No. 54 in YouTube’s Top 100 Music Videos Global chart.

Details: According to the YouTube playlist, it’s the only music video by a Ukrainian band or artist in the top 100.

The music video for Masandra, released in September 2023, was directed by Ukrainian-Israeli video director Indy Hite and currently has 17 million views. It features the band's frontman Dmytro Zeziulin apparently performing cunnilingus.

After the video's release, LATEXFAUNA offered their fans the opportunity to watch backstage footage from the shoot by subscribing to the band's OnlyFans account. They promised to spend all the money raised on drones for the Ukrainian military.

The musicians commented on the video’s success on Instagram: "See, you said LatexFauna was sh*t. It's true. But our video Masandra is trending globally on YouTube and is one of the top 100 music videos in the world. It gets a million views almost every day."

The No. 1 video on YouTube’s Top 100 Music Videos Global chart is APT by Bruno Mars and ROSÉ (569 million views). Aaj Ki Raat by Indian artists Madhubanti Bagchi and Divya Kumar is at No. 2 (181 million views). No. 3 is Die With A Smile by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga (402 million views).

