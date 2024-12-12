New film by Oscar-winning Ukrainian director Mstyslav Chernov to premiere at Sundance

The premiere of 2000 Meters to Andriivka, a new film by war correspondent, writer, and director Mstyslav Chernov, will take place at the Sundance Film Festival, one of the largest independent film festivals.

Source: Sundance Film Festival

Chernov’s new film, made with the support of AP and PBS Frontline, comes after his Oscar win this year for 20 Days in Mariupol. It has been selected for the World Cinema Documentary competition category.

The film will be available for viewers online from 30 January to 2 February, with special screenings for the press and film professionals from 29 January to 2 February.

The story of the new film unfolds during Ukraine's 2023 counteroffensive. The journalist follows a Ukrainian platoon on a mission to liberate a strategically important village from occupation. To do so, the defenders must navigate "one mile of heavily fortified forest".

Quote: "But the farther they advance through their destroyed homeland, the more they realize that this war may never end," reads the film's description.

Indian screenwriter Sudeep Sharma noted that Chernov returns with a powerful depiction of life in the trenches and the battle to free a small town from Russian occupation.

"In this picture of total war – from the command centers leading the soldiers to the funerals for those who lost their lives and the brutal combat by people who only a few years ago were civilians – Chernov has created a remarkable film about the terrible beauty in liberating one’s home while also unflinchingly looking at the futility and horror of war itself," Sharma said.

