Mykola DendakTuesday, 17 December 2024, 14:31
Ukrainian Andrii Lunin is among world's top 10 goalkeepers in 2024
Andrii Lunin. Stock photo: Instagram

Andrii Lunin, goalkeeper of Real Madrid and the Ukrainian national team, has been ranked seventh among the world's best goalkeepers in 2024.

Source: International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS)

Details: Lunin scored the same number of points (25) as Inter's Yann Sommer, but Sommer was ranked 6th. Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was named the best goalkeeper.

Top 10 goalkeepers in the world in 2024:

    1. Argentinian Emiliano Martinez (Aston Villa) – 167 points;
    2. Spanish Unaï Simon (Athletic Bilbao) – 91;
    3. Georgian Giorgi Mamardachvili (Valencia) – 55;
    4. French Mike Maignan (Milan) – 52;
    5. Belgian Thibaut Courtois (Real Madrid) – 28;
    6. Swiss Yann Sommer (Inter) – 25;
    7. Ukrainian Andrii Lunin (Real Madrid) – 25;
    8. Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG) – 23;
    9. Spanish David Raya (Arsenal) – 21;
    10. Swiss Gregor Kobel (Borussia Dortmund) – 17.

Background: Earlier, Lunin was among the three contenders for the Yashin Trophy. The award went to Emiliano Martinez. Andrii is also in the running for the FIFA Goalkeeper of the Year award.

