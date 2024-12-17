Ukrainian footballer Mudryk confirms positive doping test, faces up to 4-year ban

Mykhailo Mudryk, the winger for Chelsea and the Ukraine national team, has confirmed that he tested positive for doping.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company, citing Mudryk on Instagram

Mudryk has been temporarily suspended from playing while Chelsea conducts an internal investigation into the matter.

Quote: "I can confirm that I have been notified that a sample I provided to The FA contained a banned substance. This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened.

I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon. I cannot say any more now due to the confidentiality of the process, but I will as soon as I can."

Reports suggest Mudryk could face a suspension of up to four years. The B sample is expected to be tested in the coming days.

According to The Athletic, the substance found in Mudryk's test was meldonium, commonly used in Russia and the Baltic States. Media reports indicate the positive doping test was conducted after a Ukrainian national team match in November.

Chelsea also released a statement addressing the situation, saying the club and Mudryk are cooperating with the relevant authorities to determine the cause of the positive result.

"Both the Club and Mykhailo fully support The FA’s testing programme and all our players, including Mykhailo, are regularly tested. Mykhailo has confirmed categorically that he has never knowingly used any banned substances. Both Mykhailo and the Club will now work with the relevant authorities to establish what has caused the adverse finding. The Club will not be commenting any further," Chelsea said.

Background:

Mudryk has missed four consecutive matches for Chelsea. The last time he appeared on the field was on 1 December, during a Premier League match against Aston Villa. Shortly after, the club announced that Mudryk was unwell.

The most recent high-profile doping case in football involved Paul Pogba, who initially received a four-year suspension, later reduced to 18 months. Despite the reduction, Pogba's contract with Juventus was terminated.

This is not the first doping scandal in Ukrainian football. Notable cases include Shakhtar Donetsk players Darijo Srna (17 months) and Oleksandr Rybka (2 years), as well as Dynamo Kyiv striker Artem Besedin (1 year).

