Women's Tennis Association rankings: Ukraine's Kostiuk and Svitolina in top 30

The official Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings have been updated on Monday, 2 December.

Source: Champion, a sports news platform within Ukrainska Pravda’s holding company

Details: The top ten rankings remain unchanged this week, with Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus maintaining her position as the world's number one tennis player.

She is ahead of Poland's Iga Świątek, who recently found herself at the centre of a doping row.

Ukraine's top seed, Marta Kostiuk, who was robbed in Milan last week, held onto her 18th-place ranking. Similarly, Elina Svitolina remains in 23rd place.

Meanwhile, Anhelina Kalinina moved up to 57th place, and Daria Snihur gained five positions at once. In contrast, Katarina Zavatska slipped one position in the rankings.

Background: On 1 December, Ukrainian tennis player Vadym Ursu reached the final of the Egyptian ITF M15 tournament, where he was defeated by a Czech opponent.

