Ukraine's defence spending reaches US$42.88 bn since beginning of year

The Ukrainian state budget's general fund for the security and defence sector's spending from January to November 2024 amounted to UAH 1.8 trillion (about US$42.88 billion).

Source: press service of Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Details: The ministry noted that this is 58.6% of the total amount of spending of the general fund of the state budget.

Of this amount, UAH 206.4 billion (about US$4.92 billion) was used from the state budget in November.

The funds were used for:

salaries for military personnel, rank-and-file and senior officers, and police officers;

purchase of military/specialised equipment, weapons, ammunition, defence products, personal protective equipment (helmets, body armour and other special equipment), fuel and lubricants, and food;

medical supplies;

other expenses to support the activities of the relevant bodies and formations.

The Ministry of Finance added that security and defence remain the largest item of state budget expenditure.

Background: State budget expenditures for the first 11 months of 2024 amounted to UAH 3,775 billion (about US$89.96 billion), which is more than was envisaged for this year.

