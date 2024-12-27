Ukraine's national debt reaches almost US$160 bn

Ukrainian state and state-guaranteed debt amounted to UAH 6,644.68 billion, or USD 159.74 billion, as of 30 November 2024.

Source: Ministry of Finance of Ukraine

Details: Ukraine's state and state-guaranteed debt is currently UAH 4,770.12 billion (71.79% of the total), or USD 114.68 billion, and its domestic debt is UAH 1,874.56 billion (28.21%), or USD 45.07 billion.

Ukraine's public debt amounts to UAH 6,365.47 billion (95.80% of the total debt), or USD 153.03 billion.

In the structure of internal and external borrowings, the state external debt reaches UAH 4,557.48 billion (68.59% of the total), or USD 109.57 billion, while the state internal debt amounts to UAH 1,807.99 billion (27.21%), or USD 43.47 billion.

The state-guaranteed debt amounts to UAH 279.21 billion (4.20% of the total), or USD 6.71 billion. Of this amount, the guaranteed external debt equals UAH 212.64 billion (3.20%), or USD 5.11 billion, and the guaranteed domestic debt equals UAH 66.57 billion (1.00%), or USD 1.60 billion.

The total amount of public and publicly guaranteed debt increased by UAH 231.12 billion or USD 4.37 billion in November 2024.

Background: Ukraine's public and publicly guaranteed debt increased by UAH 4.35 billion, while its US dollar equivalent decreased by USD 0.32 billion in October 2024. State and state-guaranteed debt is denominated in hryvnias and US dollars at the exchange rate of the National Bank of Ukraine.

