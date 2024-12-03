All Sections
Russians kill 3 people in Donetsk Oblast and injure 5 more – photo

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 3 December 2024, 13:52
Russians kill 3 people in Donetsk Oblast and injure 5 more – photo
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Three people were killed and five more were injured in Russian attacks on Pokrovsk hromada and the city of Kostiantynivka in Donetsk Oblast on 3 December [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.].

Source: Vadym Filashkin, Head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Pokrovsk hromada is under fire – there are civilian casualties. One person was killed and another injured, and a vehicle was damaged as a result of a drone strike in Kotlyne.

Details: The Russians also damaged eight multi-storey buildings and two cars in Pokrovsk. There have been no reports of casualties in the city so far.

Filashkin urged residents of Donetsk Oblast to avoid danger and evacuate to safer regions of Ukraine.

Updated: At 14:20, the head of Donetsk Oblast Military Administration reported that one had been killed and one injured in Pokrovsk.

Photo: Donetsk Oblast Military Administration

Later, Filashkin wrote that the Russians shelled Kostiantynivka with artillery, killing a 52-year-old man; three more people received moderate injuries.

Moreover, three multi-storey buildings, an administrative building, a gas pipe and a car were damaged. 

Donetsk Oblastattackcasualties
