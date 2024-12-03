All Sections
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 3 December 2024, 22:19
Austria contributes €10 million to World Bank fund supporting Ukraine
Austrian flag. Stock photo: Getty Images

The Austrian government has provided €10 million to the World Bank's Target Fund for supporting Ukraine's recovery.

Source: European Pravda, citing a press release from the World Bank on 3 December

Details: The funds have been allocated to the World Bank's Ukraine Recovery, Reconstruction and Reform Trust Fund (URTF).

The contribution is intended to "support emergency operations in the energy sector and other critical areas, as well as programmes that assist in implementing vital reforms", the statement notes.

The URTF was established in December 2022 to leverage grant aid from international partners aimed at addressing the aftermath of the war.

As of September 2024, the URTF has consolidated US$1.86 billion in grant funds, with Ukraine having received nearly US$1.2 billion of this total.

Background: In late November, Austria announced it would allocate €2 million to the Grain from Ukraine programme and an additional €5 million for restoring Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

