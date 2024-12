The house that was hit by the Russians in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Photo: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Russian occupation forces bombarded a village in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the morning of 7 December, killing a man.

Source: Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration

Details: It was specified that the Russians had hit the village of Prymorske with artillery.

A house was destroyed in the attack, and the man, 65, was killed.

