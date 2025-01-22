All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy meets with German opposition leader Merz – video

Ulyana KrychkovskaWednesday, 22 January 2025, 12:29
Zelenskyy meets with German opposition leader Merz – video
Volodymyr Zelenskyy (third from the left) at a meeting with Friedrich Merz (on the right). Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met in the German Bundestag with Friedrich Merz, the leader of the German opposition and the CDU/CSU (Union) parliamentary group, as well as a candidate for the next chancellor of Germany.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Advertisement:

Details: Zelenskyy and Merz met on Tuesday, 21 January. During the meeting, the Ukrainian president thanked Germany for supporting Ukraine.

They discussed the furthering of Ukraine’s goals of just peace, along with its global challenges and the situation at the front.

Advertisement:

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: