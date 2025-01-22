Zelenskyy meets with German opposition leader Merz – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy (third from the left) at a meeting with Friedrich Merz (on the right). Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met in the German Bundestag with Friedrich Merz, the leader of the German opposition and the CDU/CSU (Union) parliamentary group, as well as a candidate for the next chancellor of Germany.

Source: Zelenskyy on Facebook, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Zelenskyy and Merz met on Tuesday, 21 January. During the meeting, the Ukrainian president thanked Germany for supporting Ukraine.

They discussed the furthering of Ukraine’s goals of just peace, along with its global challenges and the situation at the front.

Background:

The CDU/CSU included support for Ukraine and a promise to extend sanctions against Russia in its election programme.

At a meeting with Merz in December, Zelenskyy said that Ukraine expects Germany to "strengthen Ukraine's long-range capability".

