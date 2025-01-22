Oleksandr Bondarev, a 15-year-old Ukrainian Williams Academy driver for Prema Racing, has competed in the first race of the second round of the Formula 4 Middle East Championship.

Details: Bondarev delivered his best performance of the season, finishing eighth at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Starting from tenth place, Bondarev overtook several competitors and defended his position in an intense battle.

Bondarev was the best rookie of the championship round and reached the F4 podium for the first time.

By finishing eighth, the Ukrainian racer earned six points, bringing his total to eight in the F4 standings. He scored his first points in the third race of the opening round.

Tomorrow, 23 January, Bondarev will compete in two more races in the second round of the F4 Middle East Championship. The first race is scheduled for 16:10 Kyiv time, with the second set for 19:30.

