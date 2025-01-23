All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russian oil tankers hunt for new flags to evade sanctions

Oleksii ArtemchukThursday, 23 January 2025, 18:25
Russian oil tankers hunt for new flags to evade sanctions
Oil tanker. Stock photo: Getty Images

Part of Russia's oil tanker fleet has been forced to change the flag under which they fly, as US and UK sanctions exert pressure on Moscow's shipping network.

Source: Bloomberg

Details: The Barbados Ship Registry announced that by the end of the month, it will request 46 vessels to remove the country's flag due to UK sanctions, with 14 of these vessels also being subject to US sanctions.

Advertisement:

Additionally, earlier this month, Panama's ship registry revealed that it had begun delisting 68 vessels under US sanctions.

Although all ships are expected to find new flags, many vessels serving Moscow’s interests have been repeatedly forced to switch to unconventional service providers since 2022. This highlights the disruptive impact of sanctions on Russia's extensive logistics system, which supports its oil flows and military operations. These latest actions follow the most extensive sanctions imposed on Russian exports earlier this month.

Flying under the Barbados flag had been a significant achievement for Russian shipping, as Barbados is one of the most reputable countries for ship registration globally.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • Russian oil companies have faced new challenges in the Indian market, which had significantly increased purchases of Russian barrels after the start of the full-scale war, becoming Russia's second-largest oil importer after China.
  • Meanwhile, transportation costs for Russia’s ESPO crude oil to China have skyrocketed, reaching nearly a fivefold increase compared to pre-sanctions levels following the latest US sanctions on Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Russiaoilsanctions
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
Ukrainian government official attended Trump's inauguration at Capitol, The Independent reports
USAID ordered to suspend all projects in Ukraine, source within agency says
Ukrainian air defence downs 50 Russian drones overnight, 9 more disappear from radar
Self-proclaimed Belarusian President Lukashenko expected to "secure" seventh term tomorrow
All News
Russia
Putin growing increasingly concerned about Russia's economy amid war, Reuters reports
Russia loses 1,340 soldiers and 62 artillery systems over past day
North Korean forces might suffer 30,000 to 45,000 casualties monthly in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW
RECENT NEWS
21:53
Zelenskyy: Buffer zone in Kursk Oblast maintained to safeguard Sumy and Kharkiv
21:21
Zelenskyy appoints Commander of Ground Forces as head of Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group
20:51
Russians kill another resident of Kherson Oblast
20:28
Ukraine's defence forces strike drone warehouses in Russia's Oryol Oblast, destroying over 200 Shaheds
19:55
Bodies of two people likely killed in Russian strike discovered in Sumy Oblast
19:36
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
18:47
Belarusian opposition leader sees Ukraine's victory as chance for regime change in Belarus
18:20
Sham election in Belarus neither free nor fair, EU says
18:04
Russians shell Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka, 1 killed and 4 injured – photos
16:43
Lukashenko's dog urinates at polling station as Belarusian leader arrives to vote – video
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: