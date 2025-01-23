Russia loses 1,340 soldiers and 62 artillery systems over past day

Ukrainian artillery system. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded, 62 artillery systems and 12 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:

approximately 825,320 (+1,340) military personnel;

military personnel; 9,850 (+6) tanks;

tanks; 20,497 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;

armoured combat vehicles; 22,256 (+62) artillery systems;

artillery systems; 1,262 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

1,050 (+0) air defence systems;

369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

331 (+0) helicopters;

23,111 (+72) tactical and strategic UAVs;

tactical and strategic UAVs; 3,051 (+0) cruise missiles;

28 (+0) ships/boats;

1 (+0) submarine;

34,905 (+68) vehicles and fuel tankers;

vehicles and fuel tankers; 3,714 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed.

Support UP or become our patron!