All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russia loses 1,340 soldiers and 62 artillery systems over past day

Iryna BalachukThursday, 23 January 2025, 07:27
Russia loses 1,340 soldiers and 62 artillery systems over past day
Ukrainian artillery system. Stock photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Russia has lost 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded, 62 artillery systems and 12 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

Advertisement:
  • approximately 825,320 (+1,340) military personnel;
  • 9,850 (+6) tanks;
  • 20,497 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
  • 22,256 (+62) artillery systems;
  • 1,262 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
  • 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
  • 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
  • 331 (+0) helicopters;
  • 23,111 (+72) tactical and strategic UAVs;
  • 3,051 (+0) cruise missiles;
  • 28 (+0) ships/boats;
  • 1 (+0) submarine;
  • 34,905 (+68) vehicles and fuel tankers;
  • 3,714 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.

The information is being confirmed. 

Support UP or become our patron!

RussiaCasualties
Advertisement:
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
Hungary agrees to extend sanctions against Russia, Politico reports
Hungary blocks joint EU statement on non-recognition of Lukashenko as Belarusian president, Radio Liberty says
updatedRussians hit critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast – photo
Belarusian leader Lukashenko allegedly wins over 87% of vote in sham elections
All News
Russia
North Korean forces might suffer 30,000 to 45,000 casualties monthly in Russia's Kursk Oblast – ISW
Canada freezes over US$350 million in Russian assets since full-scale invasion
ISW analyses how Russia hides "economic difficulties" due to war in Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
22:41
Ukrainian forces repel 65 attacks on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff
22:22
G7 ambassadors call for resolution of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency issue and continued defence procurement
21:32
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry deems so-called elections in Belarus illegitimate – a "one-man political show"
20:58
Hungarian foreign minister explains Hungary's support for extending sanctions against Russia
20:56
Zelenskyy on mobilisation: If half the army goes home, we might as well have surrendered on day one
20:16
EU top diplomat hints that EU's concession to Hungary for extension of sanctions against Russian was symbolic
20:01
Satellite images reveal Russia removing military equipment from Syria's Tartus port, Radio Liberty says
19:44
opinionDictatorships can fight, but they always lose in the end
19:40
EU imposes sanctions on three Russian intelligence officers over 2020 cyberattack on Estonia
19:25
European Council president encourages Zelenskyy to continue working on Ukraine's EU accession
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: