Russia loses 1,340 soldiers and 62 artillery systems over past day
Thursday, 23 January 2025, 07:27
Russia has lost 1,340 soldiers killed and wounded, 62 artillery systems and 12 armoured combat vehicles over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 23 January 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
Advertisement:
- approximately 825,320 (+1,340) military personnel;
- 9,850 (+6) tanks;
- 20,497 (+12) armoured combat vehicles;
- 22,256 (+62) artillery systems;
- 1,262 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,050 (+0) air defence systems;
- 369 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 23,111 (+72) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,051 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 34,905 (+68) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,714 (+3) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
Support UP or become our patron!