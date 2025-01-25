Serbian president says he will not impose sanctions on Russia or on "other friends"

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said during a rally in the city of Jagodina that he will not impose sanctions on Russia or "other friends".

Source: RTS, a Serbian state-owned media outlet, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Vučić said on Friday, 24 January, that he would not impose sanctions against Russia during his term in office.

Advertisement:

"I will not impose sanctions against Russia or other friends," he said.

Vučić announced that he would "have fraternal and friendly relations" with Russia and China and that he would speak with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the coming days to resolve the situation with US sanctions on the Serbian oil industry.

"Serbia's strength lies in our autonomy and independence. Let's protect our roots, but also our future," the Serbian president said.

Advertisement:

Background:

It is worth noting that the Serbian company NIS is among several companies affected by the latest round of US sanctions against the Russian oil sector.

In response, Vučić said that he would talk to Putin afterwards, as NIS is a shareholder of Russia's oil giant Gazprom.

Vučić recently said he would officially offer his country as the venue for the expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Support UP or become our patron!