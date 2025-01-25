All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Serbian president says he will not impose sanctions on Russia or on "other friends"

Ulyana KrychkovskaSaturday, 25 January 2025, 09:55
Serbian president says he will not impose sanctions on Russia or on other friends
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić. Stock photo: Getty Images

Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić has said during a rally in the city of Jagodina that he will not impose sanctions on Russia or "other friends".

Source: RTS, a Serbian state-owned media outlet, as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Vučić said on Friday, 24 January, that he would not impose sanctions against Russia during his term in office.

Advertisement:

"I will not impose sanctions against Russia or other friends," he said.

Vučić announced that he would "have fraternal and friendly relations" with Russia and China and that he would speak with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the coming days to resolve the situation with US sanctions on the Serbian oil industry.

"Serbia's strength lies in our autonomy and independence. Let's protect our roots, but also our future," the Serbian president said.

Advertisement:

Background:

  • It is worth noting that the Serbian company NIS is among several companies affected by the latest round of US sanctions against the Russian oil sector.
  • In response, Vučić said that he would talk to Putin afterwards, as NIS is a shareholder of Russia's oil giant Gazprom.
  • Vučić recently said he would officially offer his country as the venue for the expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

Support UP or become our patron!

SerbiasanctionsRussia
Advertisement:
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
Ukraine to hold consultations with the US over aid suspension, President's Office reports
Slovakian MP outraged that Zelenskyy, not Russia, was invited to Auschwitz commemoration
Ukrainian air defence downs Russian cruise missile in Odesa Oblast
All News
Serbia
Zelenskyy and Serbian president discuss EU accession and lasting peace for Ukraine
Latest US sanctions against Russia: Gazprom must exit Serbian oil company NIS within 45 days – Reuters
Serbian mercenary deported from Romania as spy killed fighting for Russia in Kursk Oblast
RECENT NEWS
23:05
Axios: Ukraine to receive Patriot missile interceptors from Israel via US mediation
23:03
Zelenskyy: Putin confirms again he is afraid of negotiations and doing all he can to prolong war
22:40
Two women killed in Russian missile strike on facility in Mykolaiv
22:20
PACE urges holding Russia accountable for Wagner PMC crimes against Ukraine
21:52
Slovak PM Fico calls Zelenskyy enemy of Slovakia
21:40
Zelenskyy instructs government to report on suspended US programmes
21:24
Putin says he is ready to "assign people" for negotiations with Zelenskyy
21:07
Spain to allocate €10 million in humanitarian aid to Ukraine
20:48
EU's top diplomat and new US Secretary of State discuss Ukraine war and China
19:55
Russia sets record with over 417,000 websites blocked in 2024, The Moscow Times reports
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: