Zelenskyy and Serbian president discuss EU accession and lasting peace for Ukraine

Oleh Pavliuk, Tetyana OliynykWednesday, 22 January 2025, 21:50
Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Aleksandar Vučić. Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić during the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, 22 January.

Source: Zelenskyy on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Vučić for Serbia's "humanitarian and financial assistance" to Ukraine and emphasised the importance of strong security guarantees for "a lasting and sustainable peace".

Quote: "We discussed our integration into the European Union, which is a common goal for both our countries."

Details: Commenting on the meeting with Vučić, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv's position "remains unchanged: nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine".

The press service for the Serbian president noted that Vučić and Zelenskyy discussed the "current geopolitical and regional situation, prospects for achieving sustainable peace and stability on our continent, as well as energy security".

Vučić also expressed hope that Kyiv and Belgrade would "continue good and open cooperation" to support each other on their mutual European path.

Background: 

  • Serbia refuses to support EU sanctions against Moscow. However, unofficial reports suggest that Serbia supplies weapons to Ukraine through intermediaries.
  • Vučić has expressed doubt as to whether US President Donald Trump could resolve the situation regarding the Russo-Ukrainian war.

