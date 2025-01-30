All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Follow us on Instagram!

Bundestag meeting to approve €3 billion for Ukraine closed early

Thursday, 30 January 2025, 10:51
Bundestag meeting to approve €3 billion for Ukraine closed early
A German flag. Photo: Getty Images

Additional support for Ukraine was to be discussed in the German Bundestag, but the plenary session ended early due to inter-party disputes.

Source: Die Welt, as reported by European Pravda

Details: A party dispute over additional financial assistance to Ukraine led to the early closure of the Bundestag session last night. The vote on the proposal of the Free Democratic Party, in which the Free Democrats called for unplanned spending of up to €3 billion, led to the parliament's failure to make a decision after midnight.

Advertisement:

The Alternative for Germany party, which opposes military support for Ukraine, questioned the Bundestag's quorum. This requires more than half of the 733 members of parliament to be present, which is never the case at night.

For example, only 320 MPs voted on the FDP's proposal on Ukraine, less than the required 50%. Bundestag Vice President Katrin Göring-Eckardt then adjourned the plenary session, although the debate on the price of CO₂ emission allowances was still on the agenda.

The dispute over aid for Ukraine revolves around the manner in which the additional €3 billion will be funded. Chancellor Olaf Scholz intends to suspend the debt break for this purpose. The opposition CDU, FDP, and Greens, his remaining coalition allies, prefer to fund the weapons deliveries through unplanned budgetary expenditures.

Advertisement:

A few hours before the plenary debate, the Bundestag Budget Committee had already agreed on a similar proposal. According to the CDU/CSU and FDP, their united plan was approved, while the SPD and Greens abstained.

Background:

  • Earlier, Spiegel reported that a dispute had supposedly arisen within the German government over an additional package of weapons for Ukraine worth about €3 billion. 
  • German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius denied reports that Chancellor Olaf Scholz was allegedly blocking an additional package for Ukraine.
  • However, Scholz himself said that he opposes increasing the planned military aid to Ukraine if it requires cuts in other budget items.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:
Ukrainian drone attack halts operation of Russian Novoshakhtinsk refinery again
PACE rejects registration of proposal to label Putin a terrorist
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate wants Ukraine to be divided and part of it taken over by Romania
Four bodies recovered from under rubble in Sumy – photos, videos
Zelenskyy on US financial aid freeze: We will seek domestic resources
Ukraine's foreign minister invited to meeting with European counterparts and new US secretary of state
All News
RECENT NEWS
13:19
EXPLAINERHow and why Georgia was humiliated in Strasbourg and "expelled" from PACE
13:06
Five civilians, including children, injured in Russian attack on Kramatorsk in Donetsk Oblast
12:08
Bezrukova reinstated as head of Ukraine's Defence Procurement Agency
11:53
Ukrainian drone attack halts operation of Russian Novoshakhtinsk refinery again
11:37
PACE rejects registration of proposal to label Putin a terrorist
11:35
Romania issues air-raid warning amid second night of Russian drone attacks on Ukraine
11:30
Russian oligarch and politician retained stake in SpaceX for 4 years under US sanctions – Bloomberg
10:51
Bundestag meeting to approve €3 billion for Ukraine closed early
10:22
Russian-made Molniya drone hits residential area in Kharkiv
09:46
37 Russian drones shot down over Ukraine, but some hits reported
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: