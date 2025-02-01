All Sections
Russians strike nursing home in Sudzha, trapping 95 people under rubble – Ukrainian military commandant's office

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 1 February 2025, 19:48
Local residents at a nursing home in Sudzha in August 2024. Photo: Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

On 1 February, Russian troops have hit a nursing home in Sudzha, a Ukrainian-controlled town in Kursk Oblast, Russia. As a result, 95 people remain trapped beneath the rubble.

Source: Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi, press officer of the temporary military commandant's office on the Ukraine-controlled territory of the Russian Federation, in a video message on Facebook

Quote from Oleksii Dmytrashkivskyi: "On 1 February 2025, at 17:54, the Russian Armed Forces struck a nursing home in the town of Sudzha. 95 people are now trapped under the rubble.

People's moans and screams can be heard from under the rubble. I would like to remind you that most of them are elderly and bedridden.

The military commandant's office forces are now conducting search and rescue operations."

Background: On the evening of 11 January, the Russian military carried out two airstrikes near a nursing home in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, where more than 70 people were staying; one woman was killed.

