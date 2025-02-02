Total of 110 combat clashes between Russians and Ukrainians, 40 on Pokrovsk front – Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sribne and Dachne. Photo: Ukraine's General Staff

Ukrainian and Russian forces have clashed 110 times throughout the war zone over the past 24 hours, with the Russians mounting 40 assaults on the Pokrovsk front.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 08:00 on 2 February

Quote: "A total of 110 combat engagements have been recorded over the past 24 hours.

Advertisement:

The enemy subjected Ukrainian units and populated areas to two missile attacks involving 40 missiles and 40 airstrikes, dropping 47 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out almost 5,500 attacks, including 128 from multiple-launch rocket systems, and used more than 2,000 kamikaze drones in their bombardments."

Details: On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces launched 17 attacks, which were repelled by Ukrainian troops near the settlements of Topoli, Dvorichna, Petropavlivka, Stepova Novosilka, Hlushkivka, Zahryzove and Lozova.

On the Lyman front, the Russians carried out 15 attacks. They sought to advance near the settlements of Novoiehorivka, Terny, Yampolivka, Kolodiazi, Torske and Novomykhailivka.

Advertisement:

On the Siversk front, Ukrainian troops repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Verkhnokamianske and Bilohorivka.

On the Kramatorsk front, seven combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Chasiv Yar, Stupochky and Bila Hora.

On the Toretsk front, the Russians carried out seven attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Krymske.

On the Pokrovsk front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 40 Russian assaults and offensive actions near the settlements of Zelene Pole, Yelyzavetivka, Promin, Zvirove, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Sribne and Dachne.

On the Novopavlivka front, the Russians mounted two attacks on Ukrainian positions and attempted to advance towards the settlements of Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv.

On the Huliaipole front, Russian troops carried out two attempts to push the Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Novosilka.

On the Orikhove front, two combat engagements occurred near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Nesterianka.

On the Prydniprovske front, Russian forces stormed Ukrainian positions once but to no avail.

On the Kursk front, Ukrainian forces have repelled eight Russian attacks in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Russian troops conducted 19 airstrikes, dropping 24 guided bombs, and launched 351 artillery attacks, including five from multiple-launch rocket systems.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery units have hit 13 clusters of Russian military personnel and equipment and two command posts.

Support UP or become our patron!