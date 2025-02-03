All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Nearly 63,000 people are missing in Ukraine due to the war

Vira ShurmakevychMonday, 3 February 2025, 15:30
Nearly 63,000 people are missing in Ukraine due to the war
Artur Dobroserdov shared how many people are considered missing under special circumstances. Photo: IgorVetusko/Depositphotos

Currently, nearly 63,000 people are listed as missing under special circumstances in the register, including both civilians and military personnel. Specialists have successfully located and identified the bodies of over 10,000 individuals.

Source: Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, as reported by Ukraine’s National Police

Details: He also noted that most of the entries in the register are for people who went missing in combat zones or in Ukraine’s occupied territories. 

Advertisement:

Additionally, the register includes information about individuals missing due to emergencies or events of natural or man-made causes.

Earlier, Dobroserdov commented to Ukrainska Pravda that nearly 30,000 Ukrainians have been registered as missing since the beginning of 2024. At the same time, 59,000 people are still being searched for.

As of 1 January 2025, the search for 9,255 individuals has been concluded: 3,923 of them have been located alive, and 5,332 bodies have been identified.

Advertisement:

The register also includes records of unidentified bodies, with over 3,200 entries at present.

As of October 2024, more than 1,700 children are considered missing due to the war.

Background: Recently, the government changed the procedure for obtaining a deferment for relatives of missing persons.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
Reuters: Biden administration delayed arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024
Ukraine's Armed Forces begin transition to corps structure
Armen Sarkisian, suspected organiser of anti-Maidan provocateurs, killed in explosion in Moscow – video
Far-right Romanian presidential candidate attempts to clarify his remarks on "Romanian lands" in Ukraine
Emergency power outages introduced in several oblasts of Ukraine
All News
RECENT NEWS
18:10
Anton Spitsyn, commander of Ukrainian National Guard's Hostrі Kartuzy battle group, killed in action
17:08
Latvia hands over 100 FPV drones to Ukraine's defence forces
17:04
"I miss his fried potatoes, and his laugh": five couples separated by Russian captivity
16:49
Reuters: Biden administration delayed arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024
16:42
Ukraine's Security Service hits Russian radar system and equipment – video
16:41
EXPLAINERWhy PACE changes trends toward Ukraine and how the Council of Europe can help
16:05
Poland's deputy minister of defence arrives in Kyiv
15:58
Ukrainian tennis player breaks into world's top 50, WTA top rankings remain unchanged
15:54
Polish President says Poland will continue to support Ukraine, but it is "not necessary" to deploy troops
15:30
Nearly 63,000 people are missing in Ukraine due to the war
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: