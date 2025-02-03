Nearly 63,000 people are missing in Ukraine due to the war

Artur Dobroserdov shared how many people are considered missing under special circumstances. Photo: IgorVetusko/Depositphotos

Currently, nearly 63,000 people are listed as missing under special circumstances in the register, including both civilians and military personnel. Specialists have successfully located and identified the bodies of over 10,000 individuals.

Source: Artur Dobroserdov, Commissioner for Persons Missing in Special Circumstances, in an interview with Ukrainian Radio, as reported by Ukraine’s National Police

Details: He also noted that most of the entries in the register are for people who went missing in combat zones or in Ukraine’s occupied territories.

Advertisement:

Additionally, the register includes information about individuals missing due to emergencies or events of natural or man-made causes.

Earlier, Dobroserdov commented to Ukrainska Pravda that nearly 30,000 Ukrainians have been registered as missing since the beginning of 2024. At the same time, 59,000 people are still being searched for.

As of 1 January 2025, the search for 9,255 individuals has been concluded: 3,923 of them have been located alive, and 5,332 bodies have been identified.

Advertisement:

The register also includes records of unidentified bodies, with over 3,200 entries at present.

As of October 2024, more than 1,700 children are considered missing due to the war.

Background: Recently, the government changed the procedure for obtaining a deferment for relatives of missing persons.

Support UP or become our patron!