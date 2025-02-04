Ukrainian and US officials discuss future personal contacts between Trump and Zelenskyy

Andrii Yermak, Head of the President's Office, has held a conversation with Mike Waltz, the newly appointed US National Security Advisor.

Source: President’s Office

Details: Yermak emphasised the need for continued US military support for Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote: "In addition, Andrii Yermak and Mike Waltz discussed the need to build personal contacts between the presidents of Ukraine and the US in the near future."

Details: They also agreed to "maintain constant communication".

It should be noted that this is the first public contact between Ukrainian officials and the Trump administration since it began its work.

Advertisement:

Background:

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry reported that Kyiv expects a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump shortly after his inauguration on 20 January.

Zelenskyy said this meeting should precede the determination of the format of talks with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!