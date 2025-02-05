All Sections
Deputy head of Ukrainian President's Office says which airport could be opened first in future – Forbes

Alyona KyrychenkoWednesday, 5 February 2025, 10:05
A passenger plane in the sky. Stock photo: Getty Images

Viktor Mykyta, Deputy Head of the Ukrainian President’s Office, explained which airport could resume its work first. The airport in Uzhhorod in Ukraine’s west is the safest, but the military must make the final decision on its opening, the official said.

Source: Viktor Mykyta in an interview with Forbes

Quote: "Obviously, Uzhhorod airport is located in the least risky zone. The runway ends almost in Slovakia. When the plane takes off and lands, it is barely in Ukrainian airspace."

Details: Mykyta emphasised that the military should make the decision to open the airspace. It depends on the security situation and the available number of air defence systems.

"The issue remains on the agenda, but I won't reveal the deadline," he added.

Background: Europe's largest low-cost airline Ryanair is preparing a plan to resume flights to Ukraine within four to six weeks after the end of the war.

