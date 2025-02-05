Two people killed in Russian airstrike on town in Donetsk Oblast – photo

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Russia launched an airstrike on the town of Druzhkivka in Donetsk Oblast on the night of 4-5 February, destroying a residential building and killing two people.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) on Telegram

Details: Initially, the SES reported that one person was killed and two were injured. However, later in the day, during the removal of rubble from the house, rescue workers discovered the fragments of another body.

Advertisement:

The aftermath of the attack. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The airstrike also damaged seven residential buildings, a store and several vehicles.

A fire broke out at a local business due to the strike but was promptly extinguished.

The rubble removal operation has now been completed, with a total of 12 tonnes of construction materials cleared.

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!