All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us
Join the Ukrainska Pravda community on Patreon to support journalism without limits!
Support Journalism

Ukrenergo imposes emergency outages in 8 of Ukraine's oblasts

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 6 February 2025, 10:45
Ukrenergo imposes emergency outages in 8 of Ukraine's oblasts
A power outage. Photo: Getty Images

Emergency outages were introduced in eight of Ukraine’s oblasts on Thursday, 6  February, due to damage from Russian attacks on power generation facilities.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy distribution company 

Details: The affected oblasts include Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, as well as parts of Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy.

Advertisement:

In response, energy providers have urged residents to conserve electricity between 07:00 and 20:00.

Quote: "Please limit the use of high-power electrical appliances during this time." 

The situation in the power system remains fluid and may change.

Advertisement:

Background: Emergency power outages were introduced in Poltava, Donetsk, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on the morning of 6 February.

Support UP or become our patron!

power
Advertisement:
UK to lead instead of US as London officially calls Ramstein meeting
Russian attacks on energy system cause emergency power outages in Ukraine
First Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, French defence minister says
Poland forming team for exhumation in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
Prosecutors investigate Russian involvement in software purchase for EU border system, FT says
Undersea warfare in the Baltic: Why is Russia destroying EU and NATO countries' critical infrastructure?
All News
power
Rolling power outages introduced in some Ukrainian oblasts
Emergency power outages implemented in 8 oblasts of Ukraine
Emergency power outages implemented in Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts
RECENT NEWS
14:50
Russian drone attacks densely populated residential area in Kharkiv
13:42
EXPLAINERHow Trump's "tariff war" could harm US itself
13:29
UK to lead instead of US as London officially calls Ramstein meeting
13:12
Trump's envoy responds to Zelenskyy's idea of giving Ukraine nuclear weapons
12:39
Russia's losses near Pokrovsk in January alone surpass its entire Second Chechen War casualties
12:26
Russian attacks on energy system cause emergency power outages in Ukraine
12:18
First Mirage fighter jets arrive in Ukraine, French defence minister says
11:51
Drones caused 66% of Russian equipment losses in January, Ukraine's commander-in-chief says
11:30
Poland forming team for exhumation in Ukraine's Ternopil Oblast
10:45
Ukrenergo imposes emergency outages in 8 of Ukraine's oblasts
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: