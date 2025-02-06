Ukrenergo imposes emergency outages in 8 of Ukraine's oblasts

Emergency outages were introduced in eight of Ukraine’s oblasts on Thursday, 6 February, due to damage from Russian attacks on power generation facilities.

Source: Ukrenergo, Ukraine's national energy distribution company

Details: The affected oblasts include Kharkiv, Sumy, Donetsk, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, as well as parts of Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy.

In response, energy providers have urged residents to conserve electricity between 07:00 and 20:00.

Quote: "Please limit the use of high-power electrical appliances during this time."

The situation in the power system remains fluid and may change.

Background: Emergency power outages were introduced in Poltava, Donetsk, Sumy, and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts on the morning of 6 February.

