Poll in Russia shows high public support for war against Ukraine, ISW reports

Ivan Diakonov Friday, 7 February 2025, 04:00
Stock photo: Getty Images

Despite mounting economic hardship and military setbacks, a Russian state poll claims that most of the population supports the war against Ukraine. However, analysts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) question the reliability of these findings.

Source: ISW

Details: ISW analysts report that according to a poll conducted by the Kremlin-controlled Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM), 67% of Russians support the war against Ukraine, while 65% believe that the fighting is "going well" for Russia.

VCIOM's Political Research Director Mikhail Mamonov stated that the public wants a swift and favourable end to the war and supports measures to achieve it. However, he acknowledged growing frustration over military setbacks, particularly the Ukrainian incursion into Russia's Kursk Oblast, the slow progress of Russian troops in Ukraine and economic hardship.

Quote: "VCIOM’s findings likely reflect Kremlin views and narratives and likely inflate the level of public support for the war, however. These results come amid rising casualties, Russian command controversies and immense economic strain on the Russian economy during the war."

To quote the ISW’s Key Takeaways on 6 February:

  • Ukrainian forces launched a new series of battalion-sized mechanised assaults in Kursk Oblast and advanced up to five kilometres behind Russian lines southeast of Sudzha, Kursk Oblast, on 6 February.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin praised elite Russian airborne (VDV) and naval infantry formations defending Kursk Oblast on 5 February, highlighting the fact that the Ukrainian incursion has pinned about a combined arms army’s worth of Russian troops in Kursk Oblast since 6 August 2024.
  • Ukrainian officials provided additional details about Ukraine's operation in Kursk Oblast in honour of the six-month anniversary of the incursion.
  • A Russian state-run poll suggests that the Russian public maintains a high level of support for the war in Ukraine despite mounting challenges.
  • North Korea appears to be using its alliance with Russia to leverage the war in Ukraine as a testing ground to refine its missile technology and broader military capabilities.
  • Ukrainian forces conducted a strike against an air base in Krasnodar Krai on the night of 5-6 February as a part of an ongoing strike campaign against Russian defence industrial enterprises and oil refineries.
  • Ukraine's Western partners continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine.
  • Russian leader Vladimir Putin appointed Deputy Minister of Transport Dmitry Bakanov to replace Yuri Borisov as head of the state-owned Russian space agency Roscosmos on 6 February.
  • Ukrainian forces recently advanced in Kursk Oblast and recaptured lost positions near Kurakhove.
  • Russian forces recently advanced near Kupiansk, Chasiv Yar and Kurakhove.
  • Russian authorities continue efforts to increase social benefits for Russian military personnel likely to support ongoing recruitment efforts.

ISW
