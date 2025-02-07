Ukrainian forces advance 5 km behind Russian defence lines in Kursk Oblast, ISW says

Ukrainian forces have launched a new series of mechanised attacks in Russia's Kursk Oblast, breaking through to a depth of 5 km behind the Russian defence line southeast of the town of Sudzha, which is currently under Ukrainian control.

Source: Institute for the Study of War (ISW)

Quote: "Geolocated footage published on 6 February indicates that Ukrainian forces recently advanced southwest of Makhnovka (southeast of Sudzha) and north and east of Cherkasskaya Konopelka (southeast of Sudzha) along the 38K-028 Sudzha-Oboyan road and seized Kolmakov (north of Cherkasskaya Konopelka) and Fanaseyevka (just southeast of Cherkasskaya Konopelka)."

Details: ISW reports that Ukrainian forces launched assaults with 30 to 50 armoured vehicles, achieving success near several villages in Kursk Oblast.

ISW analysts, citing statements from Russia's Defence Ministry, suggest that Ukrainian forces launched attacks in multiple waves, deploying two mechanised battalions.

ISW, citing Russian milbloggers, says that Ukrainian forces may have captured the villages of Cherkasskaya Konopelka, Ulanok and Fanaseyevka, though geolocation footage does not yet confirm the presence of Ukrainian troops there.

Background:

On 2 January, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian operation in Russia's Kursk Oblast was a "trump card" for all negotiations and had been hugely significant for the countries of the Global South.

On the night of 4-5 January, Ukrainian forces launched a new offensive in Kursk Oblast.

