Zelenskyy dismisses official responsible for security guarantees

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has dismissed Lieutenant General Yevhen Moisiuk from his position of Special Commissioner for the Implementation of International Security Guarantees and the Development of Ukraine's Armed Forces.

Quote: "To dismiss Yevhen Moisiuk from the position of Special Commissioner for the Implementation of International Security Guarantees and the Development of Ukraine's Armed Forces."

Details: As is customary, the decree does not specify the reasons for the dismissal.

On 13 February 2024, Zelenskyy established the position of Special Commissioner for the Implementation of International Security Guarantees and the Development of Ukraine's Armed Forces within the President's Office, and appointed Moisiuk to it.

Moisiuk was appointed to this position after previously serving as deputy to the former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Valerii Zaluzhnyi, losing his position as part of the military leadership reboot initiated by Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Moisyuk was the commander of the Air Assault Forces from 2019 to 2021. Prior to that, he served as the Airborne Forces' deputy commander.

