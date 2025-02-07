EBRD plans €3bn annual investment in Ukraine once war ends, says Reuters

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to invest at least €1.5 billion in Ukraine in 2025. This amount may increase to €3 billion annually after the war is over.

Source: EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso in an interview with Reuters

Details: She noted that the Bank will focus on supporting Ukraine's private sector, energy, infrastructure and transport.

"Our plan is to continue with this level of investment. At a minimum, we aim for 1.5 billion euros of investment but if we can do more..., we will do it," Renaud-Basso said.

Energy will continue to be a priority in 2025 and beyond. The EBRD president noted that modernising and developing renewable energy sources could be a key factor in attracting private capital after the war.

"There is a lot of potential, therefore it will trigger a lot of interest from foreign investors, and it will trigger a lot of activity in the country – this will really drive growth dynamics," Renaud-Basso said.

The Bank will also support Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia) and assist in restoring freight insurance, suspended due to the war.

The EBRD president added that they hoped to restore the market so that businesses could have access to such services.

During her visit to Kyiv, she met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and discussed new investment projects for Ukrainian companies.

Background:

The EBRD regards the mine clearance of Ukraine's agricultural land as a crucial financial issue, one that it is prepared to address and will continue to focus on in the coming years.

The Bank launched the process of purchasing gas-fired power plants for Ukrnafta, the largest producer of oil and gas in Ukraine, under a loan and donor agreement.

