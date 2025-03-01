Axios: Trump irritated by Zelenskyy not wearing suit

Donald Trump greets Volodymyr Zelensky as he arrives at the White House on February 28, 2025. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One of the factors that irritated US President Donald Trump at his meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy the day before was that the Ukrainian president did not arrive at the meeting in a suit.

Source: Axios with reference to two sources from President Trump's inner circle, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Trump's advisers have repeatedly told Zelenskyy's team that it would be more respectful for the Ukrainian president to abandon military-style clothing during a visit to the White House.

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy arrived at the White House in a more formal black outfit with the national emblem of Ukraine, but without a suit.

"He is all dressed up today," Trump remarked as he shook Zelenskyy's hand at the entrance to the West Wing of the White House.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not worn a suit since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Polish President Andrzej Duda once expressed his wish that Zelenskyy would come to a summit in a suit to symbolise the end of the war in Ukraine.

In the Oval Office on Friday, a reporter asked Zelenskyy why he did not wear a suit to a meeting at the highest level of the United States.

"Why don't you wear a suit? Do you own a suit?" the journalist asked.

"Do you have problems?" Zelenskyy replied.

"A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dress code of the Oval Office," the journalist replied.

After that, Zelenskyy said he would wear a suit after the Russo-Ukrainian war ended.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!