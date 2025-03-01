All Sections
Reuters: Türkiye in London will repeat its offer to host Ukraine-Russia talks

Khrystyna Bondarieva Saturday, 1 March 2025, 14:53
Hakan Fidan. Photo: DIA Images via Getty Images

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will repeat Ankara's proposal to hold direct peace talks between Ukraine and Russia in Türkiye at a meeting of European leaders in London on Sunday.

Source: a Turkish diplomatic source told Reuters on Saturday, as reported by European Pravda

Details: On Sunday, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will brief European leaders about Türkiye's efforts to find a "fair and lasting peace" in the war, the source said.

The source added that Fidan will also reaffirm Ankara's commitment to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Fidan is expected to "underline that Turkey, which hosted direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in March 2022, is ready to take up this role in the coming period" and say that all parties should jointly focus on long-term regional security and stability, as well as economic prosperity in the talks.

Background:

  • Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Türkiye last month, on the same day the US and Russian representatives met in Riyadh, without Kyiv, to discuss ending the war.
  • On Monday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also held talks in Ankara.
  • On Thursday, the US and Russian delegations met in Istanbul for talks to resolve bilateral issues regarding embassy operations. 

