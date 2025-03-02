Russia loses 1,110 troops in past 24 hours
Sunday, 2 March 2025, 07:04
Russian forces are continuing to suffer losses in the war of aggression against Ukraine, losing 1,110 troops killed and wounded and over 200 pieces of equipment over the past 24 hours alone.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 2 March 2025 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- approximately 876,720 (+1,110) military personnel;
- 10,241 (+8) tanks;
- 21,274 (+25) armoured combat vehicles;
- 23,959 (+51) artillery systems;
- 1,306 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 1,091 (+3) air defence systems;
- 370 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 331 (+0) helicopters;
- 27,594 (+192) tactical and strategic UAVs;
- 3,085 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 28 (+0) ships/boats;
- 1 (+0) submarine;
- 39,218 (+117) vehicles and fuel tankers;
- 3,768 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
The information is being confirmed.
